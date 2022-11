FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Beach Kiwanis Club on Fort Myers Beach has been donating clothes and other resources to community members in need since Hurricane Ian.

Saturday, the group organized a beach Thanksgiving party, where the public could gather together for some fun. There was live music, face painting, haircuts, clothing, and more.

You can visit fortmyersbeach.org to assist local organizations like the Kiwanis in their Hurricane Ian relief.