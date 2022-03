CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Kids from across Southwest Florida have been invited for a free day of fishing courtesy of the Cape Coral Kiwanis.

The 33rd Annual Free Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled for March 19 at the Cape Coral Yacht Club Pier from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

There is no registration required and rods, reels and bait will all be provided. There will even be instructions on how to fish for those who have never tried or may need to brush-up.

For more information, call 239-691-9095 or click here.