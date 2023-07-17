Keeping your home cool during the heat advisory in Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, according to the US Energy Information Administration, the national average household electric bill is set to be higher than in previous summers, reaching nearly $200.

In Cape Coral, HVAC professionals like Josh Wogen, who works for Total Comfort and Heating said the heat wave is also creating a rise in their calls for service.

“It's almost triple what it usually is,” said Wogen.

Wogen said a lot of the calls his company received had to do with the thermostat temperature not reaching the selected degrees.

“You've got a degree or two higher and like I mentioned it's not normal so I don't want to put that out there but we are having record heat right now,” said Wogen.

Wogen said your thermostat being off by a degree or two can be considered a problem if the temperature isn't returning to your set temperature at night.

Wogen said older AC units do have to work harder to cool your home, but other aspects like your windows can also drive up your price to cool your home.

“ Jalousie windows things that crank open crank closed again dealing with these hot temperatures in the summertime doesn't really do too well," said Wogen.

Wogen adds that homes should be replacing ceiling filters every 90 days and if you are a pet owner, that requirement drops to every month.

Along with lowering prices, other organizations like State Farm say hotter temperatures can also create an increased risk of home fires.

Below is a list that State Farm says can help you stay cool this summer while making sure you're protecting your home:

