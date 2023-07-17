Keeping your home cool during the heat advisory in Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, according to the US Energy Information Administration, the national average household electric bill is set to be higher than in previous summers, reaching nearly $200.
In Cape Coral, HVAC professionals like Josh Wogen, who works for Total Comfort and Heating said the heat wave is also creating a rise in their calls for service.
“It's almost triple what it usually is,” said Wogen.
Wogen said a lot of the calls his company received had to do with the thermostat temperature not reaching the selected degrees.
“You've got a degree or two higher and like I mentioned it's not normal so I don't want to put that out there but we are having record heat right now,” said Wogen.
Wogen said your thermostat being off by a degree or two can be considered a problem if the temperature isn't returning to your set temperature at night.
Wogen said older AC units do have to work harder to cool your home, but other aspects like your windows can also drive up your price to cool your home.
“ Jalousie windows things that crank open crank closed again dealing with these hot temperatures in the summertime doesn't really do too well," said Wogen.
Wogen adds that homes should be replacing ceiling filters every 90 days and if you are a pet owner, that requirement drops to every month.
Along with lowering prices, other organizations like State Farm say hotter temperatures can also create an increased risk of home fires.
Below is a list that State Farm says can help you stay cool this summer while making sure you're protecting your home:
- Keep your blinds/curtains closed during the day. Preventing extra sunlight from entering your home can reduce the work your AC needs to do to maintain your set temperature.
- Only run your unit when needed. If you're on vacation, or away for any length of time, consider bumping your thermostat up when no one is home. Setting a schedule on programmable thermostats is a great way to save energy.
- Be mindful of other appliances. When it's super hot out, consider running your dishwasher and washer/dryer in the evening rather than at the peak of the day. Furthermore, preserve energy with things as simple as lights; if you don’t need them, don't turn them on. All of these can heat up your home requiring your AC to work harder.
- Check/Change your filters. If your room or house is taking longer to cool than usual, it may be time to change or clean your filters. Every unit/filter is different, so be sure to check your AC's manual for properly checking, cleaning, or replacing your filters.
- Check your vents. This may seem obvious, but if all but one room is cooling, there may be something jammed in your vents, especially if you have small children and the vents are ground level.
- Check if the unit is frozen. If your AC is blowing room-temperature air, it may be frozen. When it runs continuously in extreme heat, the coils can freeze. Simply put your hand on the unit - if it feels very cold to the touch, it's likely frozen. If you suspect it's frozen, turn off your unit. You may keep the fan on to help it defrost. Never run the unit if you think it's frozen; it can do significant damage resulting in expensive repairs.
- Schedule routine maintenance. Especially if you live in a hot climate, an annual inspection by a certified HVAC tech may help prolong the life of your unit and identify any issues that could potentially lead to a fire.