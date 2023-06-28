Keeping pets safe during July 4th firework celebrations

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The summer's biggest holiday calls for pet safety concerns as many people plan to purchase or attend firework celebrations.

The loud noises tend to make most cats and dogs skittish which results in them running away or potentially getting loose from their collar.

Lee County Public Information Specialist Karen Frick says, “Prepare. Prepare ahead. Don’t wait until the last minute. If you do anything, get your pet micro-chipped.”

The micro-chip details the pet owners contact information and address which helps pets quickly reunite with their owners. According to Frick, over 60% of micro-chipped pets are returned to their owners. At the Lee County Animal Service clinic, pet owners can microchip their animals for ten dollars.

When lost micro-chipped pets or lost pets with identification are returned to the facility, they will be held for five days. Pets without a chip or identification will be held for three days.

Frick recommends leaving pets at home, in a room with no windows and away from doors during firework festivities. Windows open the opportunity for a pet to run into the glass. She also adds walking pets before the celebrations begin makes a difference. Frick suggests leaving on music or television to provide pets with comfort noise.

When an owner does become separated from their pet, call Lee County Animal Services at (239)-533-7387 and also check their website in case someone else reports the missing pet.

Lee County ordinance mandates those who find a stray pet to contact animal services within 24 hours of finding the animal, so owners can reclaim their pet. If a pet is not claimed after the holding period, the finder may adopt the pet.