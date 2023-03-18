Kayaker rescued near Jug Creek after going missing for several hours

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A missing kayaker was located near Jug Creek after being missing for several hours Friday night.

The kayaker had been turned around in the mangrove trees near Jug Creek. Crews from Matlacha Pine Island Fire Control District and Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 9 p.m.

Due to shallow waters in the area, LCSO's helicopter assisted the Fire Control District's shallow water vessel in the search.

The kayaker was found without injuries and brought back to the marina.