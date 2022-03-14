Karnes installed as new court clerk, comptroller

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Kevin Karnes as Lee County Clerk of Court & Comptroller on Monday, filling the seat of retired Clerk Linda Doggett.

Karnes is a 14-year veteran of the office and previously served as chief operating officer, overseeing approximately 300 employees in departments handling court services, finance and technology.

According to a statement from the governor's office, Karnes implemented new services giving the public more convenient access to the courts while improving efficiency for the judiciary and attorneys through video conferencing, online scheduling and online document certification.

“I am deeply honored to receive Gov. DeSantis’ appointment, and I appreciate the opportunity serve Lee County,” Karnes said. “With this appointment, your Clerk’s office will continue to operate effectively and efficiently with no interruption in services.”

Chief Judge McHugh had temporarily appointed former Clerk Charlie Green to the role while awaiting a decision from the governor. A special election will take place Aug. 23, 2022, to allow voters to elect the Clerk until the next general election in 2024.

Karnes started his career with the Lee Clerk’s office in 2007 as a part-time file clerk while seeking his degree at Florida Gulf Coast University.