Kara Misso getting ready to represent Southwest Florida in Special Olympics

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Coming up in June, the Special Olympics USA games will be held in Orlando.

Giving athletes like Kara Misso a chance to show off her skills.

“I’m proud to be invited to go," said Kara. "To be picked, that made me very happy.”

For the past 10 years, Kara and mom have been taking to the course.

For her mom, she’s enjoyed every second on the course.

Getting the chance to bond with her, from the tee box to the greens.

“It’s really been a short period of time for her," said Mickey Misso. "We never play till she came down here. So, the progress she’s made is unbelievable. It’s just been really special to have that time with her.“

In the state of Florida, 600 out of the 60,000 athletes that take part in the Special Olympics, will be representing team Florida in this years games.

Meaning, it’s a great honor to get that phone call.

“I mean it’s a huge monumental experience to be involved with," said Megan Bosi. "So being able to qualify for a level of that caliber, it’s just amazing for these athletes to show the world what they can do, and not focus on what they can’t do.”

And for team Misso, they’re focused on adventure that awaits them in June.

As they hope, to use this opportunity... to inspire someone else.

“ I hope I do the best I can and have fun," said Kara. "But if I cannot win, then let me just brave the attempt.“