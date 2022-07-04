Juvenile green sea turtle rescued at Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A juvenile green sea turtle was rescued after it was found washed up at Fort Myers Beach.

According to the clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), the turtle was found thin, and quiet, and showed a higher than normal respiratory rate and effort with nasal discharge. Veterans said that based on what they saw, they believed that the turtle was suffering from a systemic disease.

The turtle was given antibiotic medicine for fighting bacterial infections like pneumonia.

The turtle is in rehabilitative care and placed in a comforter-lined kiddie pool in the reptile room.

The turtle will remain in close care until treatment decisions are made.

CROW