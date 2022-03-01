Watch
Joblink job fair March 1

Posted at 9:08 PM, Feb 28, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — There will be over 200 jobs to fill at the JobLink 2022 Job fair on March 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn Airport located at 16410 Corporate Commerce Way in Ft. Myers.

There is said to be job interviews and hiring on the spot from top area companies. Some of the jobs at the fair will include: labor, construction, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse education and more.

Some employers at the fair will be: Chic Fil A, FedEx, Allied Universal, Amazon, Collier Schools and many more.

