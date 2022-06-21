Jaguars of East Lee County High are ready to pounce in 2022

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's a new year, but not necessarily a new team.

But taking a look at the Jaguars for this season, and something feels different.

"What's happening is the mentality is changing," said head football coach Herbans Paul.

Coach Paul will be stepping into his first year under the main headset.

And he'll be looking to change a few things this season.

Starting with the record.

"We got a lot of guys who were locked in and dedicated," said Paul. "We got more team captains than we had in the past. I think those guys are really what's going to take us over the hill."

One of those leaders is held in the quarterback position.

And he’ll be looking for a way to help lead the team as well to that new standard.

“We’ve going to come to work every single day and get one percent better," said quarterback Gary Hagan. "Build that team bond, stay in the playbook, and just get better every day.”

Of course more wins will lead to greener pastures down the road.

But the Jaguars, believe the work before those Friday nights will help lead them down that path.

“The biggest takeaway I think we’ll have from this season will be more wins, and the team bonding will be much stronger," said Hagan. "Which will lead to bigger things for the school.”