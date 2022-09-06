"It sickens me," Sheriff vows crackdown after multiple people arrested during LCSO drug investigation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced multiple drug-related arrests Tuesday after two homes were raided - one with a child inside the home.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says it's part of a broader crackdown due to the increased size of his narcotics unit.

“You are going to see a lot more of this, and even more than what you see today," said Sheriff Marceno, outside one of those homes, which is located near Tice in Fort Myers.

The raids at that home and another in Lehigh Acres, the Sheriff says, followed search warrants which resulted in fentanyl-laced drugs and firearms being found.

But the Sheriff says a child found in the Fort Myers home deeply impacted him.

“That child doesn’t know how to defend itself. So again, we’re going to make sure we defend those who can’t defend themselves - it sickens me," he says.

The Sheriff reiterated that there were multiple locations involved that were under investigation with multiple suspects in custody and that the Sheriff's Office would be finalizing and releasing that information soon.