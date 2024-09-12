LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Robots and surgery... it's the future of medicine and it's already here at the Gulf Coast Medical Center. FOX 4's Bella Line was invited to see firsthand how robots are being used in the OR.

"I don't take say this lightly, it has revolutionized surgery," said Gilbert Abou Lahoud, Robotic General Surgeon.

Lee Health has 29 robots that have been used in more than 14,000 surgeries since 2015, and they are making history with just completing one of the first outpatient hysterectomies by a robot in the state.

Dr Abou Lahoud says robotic surgery is taking healthcare to the next level and brings fewer complications, faster recovery, and minimal scarring.

Watch Bella's full report below.

"It has revolutionized surgery," Lee Health making medical strides with robots in the OR

"My patients definitely feel the difference in their recovery. Some people don't even take pain medications in certain surgeries," said Lahoud.

Dr Juan Ibarra, Robotic Surgery Program manager, says they are doing everything from brain surgeries to hip replacements with their robots, and in all age groups including babies.

"This technology allows us to provide our patients with cutting-edge care, improving outcomes and recovery times," said Ibarra.

Plus, they say it isn't taking any jobs away and it's at no extra cost to the patient.

"Before we started expanding this program, a lot of patients did find the need to go up to Tampa or to Miami to get complex surgery like Hiatal Hernia or Paraesophageal Hernia," said Lahoud. "Now that we have this program up and running, we are offering all of these things here in their own backyard so they can stay close to their family."

Dr Lahoud says all abdominal surgeries at Lee Health are being done robotically.

"You can ask any robotic surgeon, they would never go back to minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, because it is that much better," said Lahoud.