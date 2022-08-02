Iona McGregor leading new unique training opportunity for local firefighters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Iona McGregor Fire District is using the Shell Point Retirement Community home as a new training facility for a more unique learning experience for local firefighter crews.

The first week focused on multi-agency firefighter operations in a high-rise building.

The scenario for today was on the fourth floor. Crews had to extend fire hose lines from the building suppression system located in the stairwell to stay more protected in a fire attack. During this training, the building was completely smoked out.

With a traditional residential structure fire, crews typically hook up the fire hose to the engines but when there is a case of a high-rise fire, crews will use the building’s standpipe systems to connect the hose lines.

This training helps with allowing crews from other agencies to work in a setting that isn’t familiar and crews have the opportunity to practice their fire attack communication skills.