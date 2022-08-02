Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Iona McGregor leading new unique training opportunity for local firefighters

295833942_1982304985493775_5967799075837741705_n.jpeg
Ioana McGregor Fire
295833942_1982304985493775_5967799075837741705_n.jpeg
Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 17:39:18-04

FORT MYERS, Fla.  — The Iona McGregor Fire District is using the Shell Point Retirement Community home as a new training facility for a more unique learning experience for local firefighter crews.

The first week focused on multi-agency firefighter operations in a high-rise building.

296377201_1982305008827106_1564438585824430178_n.jpeg

The scenario for today was on the fourth floor. Crews had to extend fire hose lines from the building suppression system located in the stairwell to stay more protected in a fire attack. During this training, the building was completely smoked out.

295696230_1982305542160386_2306908936850335260_n.jpeg

With a traditional residential structure fire, crews typically hook up the fire hose to the engines but when there is a case of a high-rise fire, crews will use the building’s standpipe systems to connect the hose lines.

296960136_1982305418827065_6100137038649825023_n.jpeg

This training helps with allowing crews from other agencies to work in a setting that isn’t familiar and crews have the opportunity to practice their fire attack communication skills.

295392396_1982305105493763_8093159623162352711_n.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4