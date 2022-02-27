Watch
Iona McGregor Fire District hosting a multi-agency training at the Rutenberg Library

Iona McGregor Fire District Facebook
Posted at 3:26 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 15:26:56-05

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The Iona McGregor Fire District is hosting a multi-agency training at the old Rutenberg Library, now called a Supportive Services Building, on February 28 - March 4.

The fire departments in Lee County will train different tactics and strategies each day before the building is completely destroyed.

In place of the building there is said to courts for pickleball; the anticipated open date for the new courts will be Spring of 2023.

Civilians nearby may hear some scanner traffic in this location.

