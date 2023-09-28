IONA | Finding Beauty in the Aftermath: Art and Resilience a Year After Hurricane Ian

IONA, Fla. — In the neighborhood of Iona, just before reaching the famous barrier islands of Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel, the community marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian. This date brings forth a spectrum of emotions, reflections on the past, and aspirations for the future. As residents and business owners grapple with the memories of devastation and losses, they also find hope and strength in the art and resilience that emerged from the storm.

Kathy Whitcraft, an artist that works at Beach Pottery Etc, embodies the spirit of turning tragedy into triumph through art. Reflecting on the year since the hurricane, she shared,

"I am finding it hard to believe that a whole year has gone by. Where I live was very hard hit, but we've come through it pretty well, and I can see an end to it."

As an artist, Kathy has channeled her experiences into creating glass art, using broken pieces she found amidst the debris left by the storm. She shared, "I started using these broken pieces to create some art, that is going to have a little bit of what we lost, to celebrate what we've gained."

Alana Osborne, the store owner, reflects on the impact of the hurricane on her business and community. "We're coming upon the one-year anniversary of Ian, and it's been difficult for all of us here. In some ways, I just want to completely forget it and not talk about it," she said. Yet, she emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the progress made and the growth that has happened since that fateful day.

Alana's resilience and dedication to her community are evident in her efforts to support local artists and businesses during the rebuilding phase. Efforts such as donating pieces to local restaurants, specifically Rosalita's Cantina and The Green Flash.

Autumn Glick, the store manager, emphasized the therapeutic nature of art during such challenging times. "Art is excessively important at a time like this. It's helpful mentally, physically, and emotionally,"

Autumn's hope for the next five years lies in the community coming together, rebuilding, and preserving the unique charm of the area, all while preparing for the potential challenges that future storms may bring.

As the neighborhood of Iona passes the one-year mark of Hurricane Ian, they stand united, finding strength in each other, resilience in their art, and hope for a brighter future. The journey to recovery continues, fueled by the creativity and determination.