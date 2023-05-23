Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Investigators searching for clues in 1985 missing persons case

Rose Marie Gayhart
SWFL Crime Stoppers
SWFL Crime Stoppers
Rose Marie Gayhart
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 13:18:16-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for any information that could solve a 1985 missing person's case.

Investigators say Rose Marie Gayhart disappeared in March of 1985.

Gayhart was 23 years old and was last seen outside a diner in Cape Coral.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigates

SEE WHAT SEVEN MONTHS OF DIGGING UNCOVERED