Investigators searching for clues in 1985 missing persons case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for any information that could solve a 1985 missing person's case.

Investigators say Rose Marie Gayhart disappeared in March of 1985.

Gayhart was 23 years old and was last seen outside a diner in Cape Coral.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.