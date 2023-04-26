Investigation recovers $262K in back wages, damages from Fort Myers Restaurant

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Department of Labor (DOL) launched an investigation into the local Japanese restaurant, Ginza, resulting in a discovery of mishandling employees pay, according to a press release.

DOL's investigation uncovered that servers were required to tip sushi chefs, owners and managers based on the servers’ total sales.

They also found that the employers could not account for $22,000 in tips they withheld and had no way to prove those tips were paid to any employees.

The employer also failed to pay a standard rate or overtime to workers who completed separate job roles.

The DOL recovered $262,322 in back wages and damages, following the investigation.

