International Overdose Awareness Day in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is part of the OD2A: Overdose Data To Action program — a government funded program that aims to address the overdose crisis in the United States.

Florida’s opioid overdose rate has tripled since the turn of the century, according to FDOH-Lee. In the first quarter of 2022 there were nearly 300 reports of suspected overdoses in Lee County.

Through OD2A, the community is given resources to combat stigma surrounding addiction and to help those on the path to recovery.

Local resources include the Lee County Coalition for a Drug-Free Southwest Florida. For more information, visit the Substance Misuse & Overdose Prevention section of DOH-Lee’s website.