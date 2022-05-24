International ice skater sentenced to one year in jail and ten years of probation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An international ice skater training in Lee County plead guilty to one count of lewd or lascivious conduct as part of a plea deal.

Ayers is sentenced to 364 days in jail followed by ten years of sex offender probation.

He was arrested after having a sexual relationship with a fourteen-year-old.

According to a complaint Dane Ayers, 20, was 19 when he met the thirteen-year-old in 2019. Ayers, who resides in Arizona, was training at Hertz Arena for several months.

The victim spoke with a member of the Child Protection Team in Collier County and told them she started having a sexual relationship with Ayers after several months of being friends.

The complaint states the victim told counselors they met several times and engaged in sexual encounters.

On July 9, 2020, the U.S. Center for SafeSport temporarily suspended Dane Ayers.

On September 2, 2020, the U.S. Center for SafeSport issued the following Sanction regarding U.S. Figure Skating member Dane Ayers deeming him ineligible.

“Beginning on September 2, 2020, Dane Ayers is prohibited from participating, in any capacity, in any event, program, activity, or competition authorized by, organized by, or under the auspices of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the National Governing Bodies recognized by the USOPC, a Local Affiliated Organization as defined by the Code, any High-Performance Management Organization (HPMO), or at a facility under the jurisdiction of the same.” U.S. Center for Safesport.