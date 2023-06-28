Insurance Villages return to SWFL 9 months after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Inside Florida SouthWestern State College Tuesday, the frustration so many Floridians have had to deal with over the last nine months was evident, as they battle to settle insurance claims after Hurricane Ian.

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said you can find success at these Villages.

"When you put a human being across from a human being, reasonable expectations are being asked of the insurance company," Patronis said. "And the insurance companies are usually pretty agreeable to solve it."

The state is hosting its third series of Insurance Villages in Southwest Florida this week.

Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes spoke with an employee of Cornerstone Restoration, Kevin Munley, who came down from Sarasota with his client.

"They said 'We are so sorry this fell in the cracks, lets get this right for you,' and boom they said they are writing the check and he's getting himself a new roof," Munley said.

But for some, the struggle was a bit harder.

Paulette Hamilton is one of the more than 60 thousand people whose insurance company went bankrupt, leaving her Hurricane Ian claim in limbo.

"I need to get this resolved that's why I'm here today," Hamilton said. "I have a claim 230-thosand somewhere. We have to solve this... we have worked hard enough."

Patronis said the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA), who took over those dropped claims, was also at the Insurance Village.

And new help could be on the way for people like Hamilton. Patronis said the state just passed a series of new laws that kick in July 1, including the new My Safe Florida Program.

The program gives an opportunity to apply for an up to $10 thousand grant from the state.

"Let's say you get damage you're in the process of repairing. If you're replacing your non-storm impact windows with store impact windows, the state will pay up to $10 thousand reimbursement or rebate up up to $10 thousand for your home," Patronis said. "So take advantage."