Insurance companies activate mobile claims centers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Allstate and State Farm insurance companies have activated mobile claims centers across Southwest Florida to help clients get back on their feet after Hurricane Ian damaged homes, cars, and other property last week.

Both companies have walk-up tents in the Home Depot parking lot at 14655 S Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers. These centers are for clients to speak with a representative to answer questions, begin a claim, and, at some centers, receive items to aid with cleanup.

Tim Unger visited the center Monday morning to open a claim on his car, which was destroyed in storm surge. He said the staff at the Allstate tent made opening the claim easy.

“Relieved,” Unger said. “I mean it’s a start, everything is a start at this point. Most of us are on ground we’ve never been on before. “

State Farm is warning its clients about contracts called Assignment of Benefits, or AOB. Those contracts allow a vendor like a roofer or mold remediation company to file a claim on your behalf and receive the payment from the insurance company. While the practice is legal, State Farm encourages clients to keep all claims in their name and to read and understand every line of an AOB before signing.

Allstate has other mobile claims centers in these locations: