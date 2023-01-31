Insomnia Cookies is coming to Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Insomnia Cookies is opening its first store in Fort Myers. The late-night bakery will be holding a late-night PJ party full of freebies and treats.

Visitors who come to the store dressed in their pajamas will receive a free cookie, and the first 50 people to arrive by 8 p.m. will receive a surprise gift.

The store will be located at 19800 Village Center Drive, Suite 230-B, Fort Myers, FL 33913, and will be open Sunday-Wednsday from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Thursday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

25% of proceeds from sales between the hours of 8 p.m. - 3 p.m. will be donated to the United Way's Hurricane Ian Relief Fund.