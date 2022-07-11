Innocent woman killed in Alva crossfire; deputies arrest suspect

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a death investigation at 17820 Palm Beach Blvd where a woman was shot and killed in a crossfire.

According to LCSO, the suspect who has now been taken into custody, Kodie Richardson, 23, showed up at the home and got into an argument with multiple residents. Richardson then stole a gun from the home and started shooting it at the residents.

LCSO says that the residents fired back to defend themselves when an innocent woman was struck in the passenger seat of Richardson’s car.

Richardson took the deceased woman to a friend's house which is when a citizen called 911.

Deputies took Richardson to LCSO headquarters for questioning along with other suspects involved.

Richardson was arrested and charged early Monday morning with second-degree murder, second-degree murder on two counts, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on two counts, and armed burglary of a dwelling.