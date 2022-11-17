'Incredible day' as Captiva's first resort reopens to public

CAPTIVA, Fla. — 'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa resumed operations Wednesday to those with approved access to the islands, according to a statement from the CEO of Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts.

"Our rooms have been inspected, are clean, and safe, complete with electricity, air conditioning, water, and internet service," Doug Babcock said in his open letter.

The resort's Old Captiva House restaurant and bar will reopen on Monday, Nov. 21, with a limited breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

Fishing and sightseeing are available with an advance reservation; a full list of available amenities is posted on the official website. Certain items and activities, such as hot tubs and boat rentals, are not currently available.

Those driving to the resort must have a valid City of Sanibel reentry pass at the time of booking. Boaters are also welcome to visit the property. Curfews are still in effect; guests must be on the property between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

The reopening happened faster than planned, according to the resort's Facebook announcement. Staff acknowledged "the outstanding people" that made Wednesday's opening "an incredible day."