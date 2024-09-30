Watch Now
Impacted by Helene & live in Florida? You could qualify for FEMA assistance.

Florida homeowners and renters in counties who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene could be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. 
FLORIDA — You could qualify for FEMA disaster assistance.

Florida homeowners and renters in counties who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene could be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. 

Here are the counties that are eligible:

Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor, and Wakulla.

You can apply here, or call 1-800-621-3362.

When you apply, have the following information on hand:

  • The address of your damaged home or apartment
  • Names of people living in your household
  • A description of your disaster damages
  • Insurance information
  • Your Social Security Number
  • A telephone number where you can be reached or left a message
  • An address where you can get mail
  • If you want your disaster assistance funds sent directly to your bank, provide FEMA your bank information

SBA Disaster Assistance Loans

www.SBA.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance [outreach.senate.gov]

Call: 1-800-659-2955

USDA - Agriculture Assistance

www.Farmers.gov/protection-recovery [outreach.senate.gov]

Call: 1-352-379-4500

Red Cross
www.RedCross.org [outreach.senate.gov]
1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767)

