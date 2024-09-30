Impacted by Helene & live in Florida? You could qualify for FEMA assistance.

FLORIDA — You could qualify for FEMA disaster assistance.
Florida homeowners and renters in counties who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene could be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.
Here are the counties that are eligible:
Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Taylor, and Wakulla.
You can apply here, or call 1-800-621-3362.
When you apply, have the following information on hand:
- The address of your damaged home or apartment
- Names of people living in your household
- A description of your disaster damages
- Insurance information
- Your Social Security Number
- A telephone number where you can be reached or left a message
- An address where you can get mail
- If you want your disaster assistance funds sent directly to your bank, provide FEMA your bank information
SBA Disaster Assistance Loans
www.SBA.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance [outreach.senate.gov]
Call: 1-800-659-2955
USDA - Agriculture Assistance
www.Farmers.gov/protection-recovery [outreach.senate.gov]
Call: 1-352-379-4500
Red Cross
www.RedCross.org [outreach.senate.gov]
1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767)