'I'm in the middle': Cape Coral residents respond to residents plan for housing crisis

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you walk around southwest Florida and you ask about the housing situation, many would probably say it’s pretty depressing.

Thursday, Cape Coral leaders and realtors met to see if they can fix this problem. The solution they pitched — for residents to reach out to nonprofits for assistance.

Some of the people we spoke with said the housing market is unrealistic.

"It’s very difficult because I have a fixed income because I’m a veteran,” said Viola Hash.

Veteran Hash has a story many in southwest Florida can relate to - on a fixed income that isn’t low enough for any real housing assistance but isn’t high enough to afford to buy a home these days.

“I make more than the minimum standard, but not enough to get a house because it’s not high enough for the higher rank,” Hash said "It’s like I’m right in that middle part.”

Cape Coral City leaders and relators met Monday to soften the blow when buying a home. The plan is to connect realtors with resources in the community such as habitat for humanity and other down payment assistance programs.

"I think the only thing we can do is lobby our government for more assistance with building affordable housing, but the cost of construction we cant expect we are going to have affordable apartments as they tell us, where they are going to build them but if we can give them grant money or we can give them the assistance that is where affordable housing will come in,”