Illegal ATV riding in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — James Williams, who lives in rural Lee County, between I-75 and Buckingham says he's worried about young people, speeding on all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs. He says he's reached out to law enforcement but hasn't gotten the response he wanted.

This also comes as the Lee County Sheriff's Office has made an effort to stop street racing in other parts of the area.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says ATV riders must drive on designated trails, on unpaved roadways, wear a helmet and have adult supervision if under 16 years of age.

These rules are not being followed along Staley Road in Fort Myers and the consequences could be grave.

"People on this road go 65 and 70 miles an hour, I've got em' clocked with a radar device I bought myself," Williams said.

He says he sees these drivers without helmets and they're young, riding on unpaved roads.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, this is illegal. He says despite reporting to Lee County Sheriff's Office many times, the issue is ongoing.

"It just irks me because I can't get nothing done [about the issue]," Williams said.

The kids involved say they're enjoying their summer. They say their ATVs are their only forms of transportation to do things they both need and want to do.

Williams posts videos of the ATV riders on his Youtube page. The footage comes from cameras set up around the outside of his house. The teens feel targeted by this behavior. Williams says he's trying to protect them.