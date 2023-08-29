Idalia is not stopping locals from having a beach day

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia brought intense rain and wind to Fort Myers Beach Tuesday afternoon.

While it wasn't typical beach day weather, Idalia didn't stop Southwest Floridians from enjoying a day at the water.

“Just wanted to come see how the water’s doing," said Steve Gumpper, a Fort Myers resident.

Ahead of Idalia's landfall, people took to the beaches to see the swells for themselves, including on Fort Myers Beach, where storm surge is still a major concern for the rebuilding barrier island.

"Even though a majority of the island is blown out, there are still residents that remain here," said John Heim, Fort Myers Beach resident. "A lot of them don't realize people are living in tents, such like that, and it's a major concern when it comes to the surge coming."

Everyone who spoke with Fox 4's Bella Line at the beach said Idalia does not come close to what Ian brought to the area 11 months ago.

Fox 4 will continue to post updates as we track the storm.