Iconic pirate ship of Fort Myers Beach ready to set sail again

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Salty Sam's Pirate Cruise on Fort Myers Beach is ready to set sail again after Hurricane Ian devastated the island.

This Saturday, January 21, the pirate ship will leave from Salty Sam's Marina at 3 p.m. for its first cruise since Ian.

The ship was hit hard by the storm, as was the marina, but she was still afloat. After three months of hard work, she's ready to hit the waterways again.

Salty Sam's Pirate Cruise offers all-ages cruises, adult-only cruises and themed cruises that feature live music and games. Tickets can be bought at FloridaPirateCruise.com or by calling 239-765-7272.