FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kyndall Hutchins, 34 received 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a teenage co-worker back in August of 2020.

Back then, Hutchins led police on a manhunt across state lines eventually being captured in the state of Rhode Island and brought back to Lee County.

The survivor, who has chosen to remain unidentified reacted to the judge's decision outside the courtroom.

“Really happy, really satisfied with the judge's decision, I couldn't be happier,” she said.

Hutchins is a registered sex offender with a history of violent offenses and eluding police.

A criminal history Judge Kyle referred back to when handing out his ruling.

“The issue is now that you are a grown man and you are in your 30's and you have done it again. and you knew what the rules were because of the first one and that’s a real problem in my book sir..with your record..it's 30 years,” said Kyle.

Inside the courtroom, the survivor along with her mom and dad were able to address Hutchins’ face-to-face.

“Kyndall Tyree Hutchins is an absolute monster,” said her mother.

“I hear by implore that honorable judge Kyle to hold inmate Hutchins accountable for his actions and levy the maximum sentence allowable,” said her father.

Before that wish for the maximum sentence was given out, Hutchins requested to address the court, where he started to call the family a liar, before Judge Kyle shut it down.

Afterward, the family who said they had been in pain for years, finally felt like they got the last word.

“I guess I am going to have to be content without ever getting a sorry, not even admitting that he did it,” said the survivor.

“You know you are guilty and I hope right now you are going back to the jail and you are going to see this interview and you are going to hear what we have to say,” said her mother.