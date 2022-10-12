Hurricane relief job fair in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Local non-profit Better Together is partnering with Christ Community Church in Fort Myers to host a hurricane relief job fair.

The job fair will be held this Thursday, October 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 4050 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers.

Job seekers impacted by Hurricane Ian can connect with local employers offering on-the-spot jobs.

Resources to create stronger connections and more hires will be available along with one-on-one job coaching sessions to review resumes and interview skills.

Participating employers include Chicken Salad Chick, Goodwill SWFL, Norman Love Confections and the Lee County School District, among others.

Additional services on site will include food trucks, the Goodwill Mobile Job-Link bus, CareerSource, Dress for Success and AMIkids.