Hurricane re-entry passes for Fort Myers Beach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD) have partnered to revise the Hurricane re-entry process.

LCSO says first and foremost the island must be safe and secure for residents to return after a storm.

Law enforcement agencies will provide search and rescue while securing hazards such as electricity, gas leaks, water lines, and unstable threats.

Activation of emergency operations must be completed by local, state, and federal agencies.

The town of Fort Myers Beach says depending on the severity of the storm access to the island will be closed for at least 48 hours after the storm ends.

Anyone who lives in the town owns the property, or manages a business in the town is eligible to receive two hurricane re-entry passes.

LCSO says everyone who is eligible must secure new passes for the new year.

To receive passes residents can visit the temporary town hall at 2545 Estero Boulevard Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.