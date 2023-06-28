Hurricane Ian Recovery Forum panelists explain restoration efforts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As we approach 9 months since Hurricane Ian on June 28, the quest for more answers on recovery continues for one of the hardest hit areas in Southwest Florida. So much of Estero Island is still dark at night due to ruined streetlights after the storm.

During a Hurricane Ian Recovery Forum on Fort Myers Beach, hosted at Wahoo Willie's, people had an opportunity to voice concerns, ask questions and get answers about what restoration efforts look like.

District four commissioner, Brian Hamman is the Tourist Development Board chair.

Florida's Voice

"We know that more than 70,000 people who live here locally count on jobs related to tourism. Right now we have not seen the same — we're about 60 percent down this year," Hamman said.

He says one impact we can all make is supporting local businesses. Florida relies on about $6 billion from tourism each year. Strengthening the economy in Fort Myers is one way to help.

Mayor Dan Allers spoke about making a more efficient way for people to apply for permits to fix their homes after people voiced issues in that process.

"What was happening was people would send in a demo permit not knowing they needed other documents, it would come back as failed, and then they would send in the second piece of documentation. It would come back as failed because they didn't have the third. There are things we can do at a town level to make things much quicker," Allers said.

One suggestion given by an attendee of the forum was to create a checklist for people applying for permits. They would have a list of all documentation needed when heading into the process. This is something Allers said could work efficiently.

Dominga Murray, Fox 4

The panelists said Ian was the 5th largest storm ever to hit the United States and $5.4 billion dollars in state money is focused on fixing its decimation.

"I drive down the streets of Fort Myers and I can't believe how quickly, while I can still see the devastation, how quickly we've recovered it's amazing, but there's still a long way to go," panelist and LCSO Sheriff Carnine Marceno said.

The panelists say they aim to be immersed in fixing these issues alongside people who can offer feedback.