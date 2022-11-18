Hurricane Ian recovery efforts not slowing down future FDOT projects

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's destruction, will not impact next year's planned construction of San Carlos Blvd.

The Florida Department Of Transportations Adam Rose says the project, named the Seafarers Alternative spans from North of Crescent Street and ends north of Hurricane Bay.

"We’re taking two areas and try to combine it and try to make it kind of move a little bit quicker," Rose said, that means more lanes, less hurricane pass bridge congestion and will be safer for pedestrians, "Adding a couple of crosswalks, adding bus hubs."

Even with the area still deep in a Hurricane Ian re-build, Rose says plenty of other Fort Myers and Lee County projects are still on schedule.

"We do have some that are still going and we do have some that have been pushed off for the moment until we can get a better understanding of recovery efforts."

At this time we do not know if there are any projects that have been halted or significantly pushed back because of Hurricane Ian, but Rose did say when he has that exact answer, he'll be sure to update Fox 4.