Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties

Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.

Lee County's timeline for debris cleanup is as follows:

No specific date for completion in Lee County

Collecting both vegetation and construction debris

More than 3 million cubic yards collected

Two debris sites remain open

A spokesperson with Lee County said, "Unincorporated Lee County has not set any specific date and is currently collecting both vegetative and construction debris."

Charlotte County's timeline for debris cleanup is as follows: