FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews with Iona McGregor and Fort Myers Beach Fire Districts responded to a fire in mobile home community Saturday.

The call came in around 12:55 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire was mostly contained to the lanai of the home, which had been abandoned due to Hurricane Ian damage. The community took extensive damage from the storm.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes.

No cause has been released at this time.