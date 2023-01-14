Human remains found aboard sunken vessel in Matanzas Pass

SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — Dive teams with the Lee County Sheriff's have found human remains aboard a sunken vessel in the Matanzas Pass.

It was a Friday of major developments just off Main Street as dive teams with the Lee County Sheriff's Office spent hours on a sunken boat near the Salty Sam's Marina. The vessel belonging to the last person still unaccounted for — James "Denny" Hurst — after Hurricane Ian.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says dive teams found human remains on-board the boat. Those remains, however, have not yet been identified.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno saying they will work with the medical examiner’s office to provide identification.

The dive team found the sunken sailboat called ‘Good Girl’ in the Matanzas Pass. Missing person James "Denny" Hurst was last known to have been on board the boat during Hurricane Ian. Hurst was declared missing on October 6, 2022.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they are speaking with Hurst’s family and they will continue their support of the family as the investigation continues.

Hurst is also believed to be the last unaccounted person from Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian.

Fox 4 spoke with Sgt. Todd Olmer who says they will get to work with the medical examiner on identifying the human remains. There is no time frame on just how long of a process that will be.