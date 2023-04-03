How the student assignment delay in Lee County Schools effects next school year

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the Lee County School District was expected to announce its student assignments for the 2023-2024 school year, but it was delayed.

The delay impacts mostly students transitioning into Kindergarten, and impacts students transitioning into middle and high school.

Elle Smith said her son will be making the move to middle school after the summer and the delay is creating frustrations.

“I just don't know where…what to expect,” said Smith.

Smith said she has already visited several schools and turned in her preferred schools to the school district.

“Which side of town? Do we have uniforms? Do we not have uniforms? What's the start time?" all questions Smith said she wanted to be answered.

On Monday, Rob Spicker, a spokesperson for the school district didn't give an exact date but said the assignments will be released “ well before school is out.”

Spicker said the delay is caused because, "We are a growing school district and implemented proximity zones at the elementary level."

Proximity Zones assign students to schools based on how close they live to a certain school.

"Implementing proximity was delayed by the hurricane, so we only did elementary this year. Next year we will introduce proximity zones for middle schools. The student assignment process for high schools is currently not expected to change," said Spicker in an email to Fox 4.

The other concern Fox 4 heard from parents was for students who play sports, saying tryouts are quickly approaching.

Spicker said schools will adjust tryouts if they need to, and no student will try out before being assigned to a school.