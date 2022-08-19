Watch Now
San Carlos Park Firefighter will go bald to show support to cancer patients

Posted at 10:05 PM, Aug 18, 2022
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla.  — One firefighter with the San Carlos Park Fire Department is going bald to show his support for patients battling childhood cancer.

SCPFD Firefighter Dillon Haire is participating in the Clips for Cancer event and is asking community members to show their support by donating to the cause. On September 9, Haire will have his head shaved by a Golisano Children’s Hospital patient.

Haire said this cause is important to him because he lost his grandfather to cancer at a young age. He said this is what motivated him to help those fighting the disease in any way possible.

“Bald IS beautiful and cancer doesn’t stand a chance against us!” Dillon Haire

Anyone interested in donating can do so by visiting this link.

