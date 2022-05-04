How gated communities in Lee County should prepare for hurricane season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — President property managers and homeowners association (HOA) can take protecting the people of their communities to the next level by updating Lee County Right of Entry forms before hurricane season starts.

FEMA regulations allow private and gated areas to have access to an Indemnification form that will be on file before disaster debris crews are allowed to enter the community.

The form must be filled out every year and HOA’s are asked to complete forms, which can be found online, before hurricane season.

The Right of Entry form will only be necessary for recovery periods of declared local or state emergencies. For more questions contact Lee County Solid Waste at 239-533-8000.