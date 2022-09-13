Hot Crocs: Welding sparks roof fire at Miromar Outlets

ESTERO, Fla. — Estero Fire units were called to Miromar Outlets on Monday after a fire broke out on the roof above one of the mall's units.

Photos from the department showed crews responding to the Crocs store. Officials were told welding work being done on the roof sparked the fire.

Quick-thinking welders were able to put out the flames with a handheld fire extinguisher; however, crews stayed on the scene to make sure fallen embers didn't ignite a new fire. A small area of the roof was opened for ventilation.

Work on the roof was allowed to continue later in the day. No injuries were reported.