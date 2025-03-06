Horseback protest doesn't stop Lee Co. approving 1,100-home development in Alva

FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County commissioners approved a plan for 1,100 new homes in rural Alva despite years of pushback from neighbors. Fox 4's Austin Schargorodski went to the old Lee County Courthouse, where residents made their case one last time, saying developments like this will change Alva forever.

They saddled up to make a statement. Some of the people pushing back on the development brought their horses to Downtown Fort Myers for the meeting. Sue Koffman told me it was a symbol of their rural life at risk.

Watch what Alva residents told Austin:

APPROVED: Lee Co. backs 1,100-home development in Alva despite years of pushback

She worries more homes mean more traffic, strained infrastructure, and a threat to wildlife. “That’s why we’re here. This isn’t an ideal place to have a horse, but if it’s the only place we have, we’re gonna’ come,” said Koffman

More than 30 people spoke out at Wednesday’s meeting. "This is not responsible planning. This is reckless over-development that puts profit over people,” said Amanda Cochran.

Lee County Amanda Cochran, Alva resident

Austin first reported on this project in 2023, when the group Alva Strong petitioned against it, saying: "You’re not just changing the density, you’re changing the identity of the area."

Then in January 2024, they approved sewer lines to support higher density. By June, the developer Neal Properties met with neighbors to explain how they planned to address concerns with a revised application.

"This plan allows more open space than would typically be required,” said the developer, Neal Communities.

Austin Schargorodski Jem Frantz, Neal Communities Planning Consultant

Now, the developer has reapplied with changes: three access points to ease traffic, larger setbacks and more conservation space, and a plan to monitor sewer impacts on water quality.

"I will say that they have done some, but I don’t think it’s enough. But it’s better than the first rendition, which was just horrible,” said Bill Redfern.

Austin Schargorodski Bill Redfern, Alva resident

But commissioners say their decision was based on facts and impact studies—not emotions.

"I didn’t hear any findings of fact or errors in law that I see that I could use to overturn this today, that’s why I happily second the motion,” said Brian Hamman.

Austin Schargorodski Horses in Downtown Fort Myers

And they voted in favor of the development. For Sue, it’s a sign that the Alva she knows may soon disappear. "We’re gonna ride around the city,” said Koffman.