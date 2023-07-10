Horse club in Cape Coral helping the horses and helpers out-run the heat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — During the summer scorchers in Cape Coral, Saddlewood Horse Clubis working hard to make sure their animals and attendants beat the heat.

On Monday, employee Jenny Sdrenka has seen some hot days.

“Especially this summer we have had a lot of days where the heat index has been extremely high,” said Sdrenka.

“Horses like us, they actually can sweat luckily so that's fortunate,” said Sdrenka.

Still, Sdrenka said this still means horses need to be given several showers a day, and even a hydration drink Sdrenka said is like Gatorade for us.

“Just because they are lot bigger and stronger than us, doesn't mean they can take so much more than we can,” said Sdrenka.

In every stall, each horse also gets their own fan.

Summer camp and lessons like these, at one time, didn't seem possible for Sdrenka, after she said Hurricane Ian ripped apart this property.

On Monday, Sdrenka said they were able to repair all the roofs before the summer heat made its way to Southwest Florida.

“Now we actually have a roof vs when right after the hurricane we unfortunately lost a lot of the roof so it helps tremendously to give horses a place to relax in the shade,” said Sdrenka.

Saddlewood Horse Club hosts events all summer long, click here to connect.

