Hope Hospice honoring memories made at celebration of life memorial

Hope Hospice
Posted at 5:35 PM, Apr 28, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hope Hospice is hosting a celebration of life memorial service to honor memories made with loved ones in the community.

The event will take place on June 5 at 2 PM – The event is open to all religions and there is no cost to attend.

Hope Hospice provides comfort and cares to people in their final stages of life. There is a staff and team that volunteer their time to offer practical, spiritual, and emotional support for the family member affected. The local, non-profit has been around for over 40 years.

If interested in attending, make sure to RSVP before Tuesday, May 17.

