Hooters is celebrating spring training in southwest Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of Spring Training starting Hooters is giving out a free beer or curly fry for customers who show their spring training game day ticket stub.

Customers will have 24 hours after the first pitch to redeem their free item. The customer must be 21 years old and purchase at least $5 worth of products from the restaurant.

This year Hooters is sponsoring the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Pittsburgh Pirates all while training in Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Bradenton.

The participating locations are down below.

Hooters of Bradenton: (4908 14TH Street W, Bradenton) 941-758-1175

Hooters of Cape Coral: (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral) 239-945-4700

Hooters of Fort Myers: (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers) 239 275-4666

Hooters of Naples: (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples) 239-513-9964

Hooters of Port Charlotte: (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) 941-625-0200

Hooters of Sarasota: (6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) 941-923-4666