Homeowner says hospital fleeing suspect barricaded himself inside home before taking his own life

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, a homeowner said Randall Dunmire, the man who fled from Lee Memorial Hospital while in police custody, showed up at his house, and barricaded himself inside before taking his own life.

Dunmire was wanted for burglary after failing to appear for his court date.

Steve Baumann, whose home Dunmire barricaded himself in said Dunmire showed up after escaping Cape Coral Police.

“He’s like, ya I got arrested today, I got picked up and I escaped from them. I said, escaped? and he’s like ya I just escaped from police,” said Baumann.

Baumann, on Tuesday, re-living the moments after Randall Dunmire confessed to his escape.

Public Information Officer for Cape Coral Police Department, Julie Green confirmed Dunmire's story, saying officers arrested Dunmire and took him to Lee Memorial for medical clearance on Sunday.

After escaping Lee Memorial, still dressed in hospital clothing, Dunmire eventually made his way to Steve Baumann's front door, followed by responding deputies

“They pulled me out of the trailer and another female,” said Baumann.

On Monday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, deputies arrived at Baumann's trailer at 8:22 PM.

Deputies said Dunmire armed himself with a handgun and tried setting the trailer on fire.

What happened next, Baumann said he did not think would ever happen.

“He just felt boxed in I guess, like he had no options," said Baumann.

Deputies said Dunmire shot himself, taking his own life and leaving those who knew him without a chance to talk him out of it.

“It happened too fast, when they knocked on the door I just complied with the officers and got out of their way,” said Baumann.

We reached out to Cape Coral Police and Lee Health to get more information on Dunmire's escape from Lee Memorial Hospital, and we are awaiting their response.

All patients in law enforcement custody are continuously monitored by that law enforcement agency. Any information about this would have to come from them.



Jonathon Little, Lee Health Communications Supervisor

This is a developing story, check back for updates.