Homeowner comes face to face with home intruder

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man has been charged with several felonies after coming face to face with a homeowner he was attempting to rob.

According to The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the homeowner noticed their garage door slightly opened, and when they went to investigate they came face to face with a home intruder.

LCSO says the resident confronted Terry Jacob Jeffcoat attempting to enter the residence through a sliding door.

The resident immediately called 911, and that is when Jeffcoat took off running immediately.

LCSO deputies responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

LCSO says Jeffcoat surrendered, but not before he was able to steal luggage containing the victim's belongings.

Jeffcoat was arrested and charged with several felonies.