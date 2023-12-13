Holiday season brings many smiles to SWFL with Toys for Tots distribution

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The holiday season is in full swing in Southwest Florida and is bringing many smiles to many kids.

Toys for Tots of North Central Lee County is handing out toys this morning in Fort Myers.

Since October, the U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers have collected new and unwrapped toys.

The most notable donation happened on December 9, at an Everblades game during the annual teddy bear toss.

About seven thousand teddy bears were donated after the Everblades scored their first goal of the game.

The bears were collected and given out to various Southwest Florida non-profits.

More than 1,700 families and 46 organizations helped donate to Toys for Tots.