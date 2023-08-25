Watch Now
Hodges University in Fort Myers announces it will close

Posted at 6:02 PM, Aug 25, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — In a message posted to its website Friday, Hodges University in Fort Myers announced it will close next year.

The message from President Charlene Wendel cites financial challenges and declining enrollment rates at the school, which was established 33 years ago.

Hodges made the decision to not enroll any degree-seeking students for the fall 2023 semester, and is working to end most degree offerings by the end of April 2024. Limited classes will be offered through August 2024.

The school is working to ensure that students can continue their education at other institutions.

