Hit-and-run leaves bicyclist with serious injuries

WFTX Digital
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 09, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 49-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with his bicycle.

Around 6:07 a.m. on Saturday, the bicyclist was riding east on Arthur Avenue near the edge of the road. Behind the bicyclist, a car was also traveling east on the same road.

The front of the car hit the back of the bicycle, leaving the bicyclist on the sidewalk and shoulder of the road.

According to the FHP report, the car drove away - fleeing east on Arthur Avenue and turning left on Maryland.

The car is a newer model, red sedan with front damage. FHP asks that anyone with any information about this crash contact them by calling 239-344-1730 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-8477.

FHP is still investigating this crash.

